North Carolina vs Wake Forest Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Wake Forest prediction and game preview.

North Carolina vs Wake Forest Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ACC Network

North Carolina (5-2) vs Wake Forest (4-2) Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The Demon Deacons very, very, very, very, very quietly are on a four-game winning streak after starting the season with a loss to Clemson – it played okay in the opener – and in a shootout road loss to NC State.

The offense is okay, the defense has been good enough, and more than anything else …

Turnover margin, turnover margin, turnover margin.

Wake Forest lost a fumble against NC State. That’s it. That’s the only giveaway in six games for a team that’s a ridiculous +14 on the season with three takeaways or more in each of the last four games – all wins.

North Carolina hasn’t had a problem with giveaways, but it’s +1 on the season and gave it up three times over the last two games. This Demon Deacon team capitalizes on EVERYTHING.

Why North Carolina Will Win

The Demon Deacon run defense has been fine, not great. It has to be great.

It allowed 200 yards or more in three games in four before getting the inept Syracuse offense. The defensive front is okay at getting behind the line, but it’s about to get hit hard by a Tar Heel offense that’s able to put up 300-yard ground games without any sort of a problem.

How strong is the UNC attack? Its blowing past 500 yards per game over the last five. Wake Forest has the offense to keep up for a bit, but it can’t keep trading blows with this attack.

What’s Going To Happen

Being at home seems to matter to North Carolina. The team is going to get pushed, and it’s going to have to deal with a Wake Forest squad that’s not going away, but the running game will win out.

Expect a fun high-scoring fight, and expect yet another inconsistent overall Tar Heel performance from a team that struggles to put together a full 60 minutes.

North Carolina vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

North Carolina 34, Wake Forest 30

North Carolina -14, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3.5

