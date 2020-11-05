North Carolina vs Duke Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Duke prediction and game preview.

North Carolina vs Duke Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

Network: ESPN2

North Carolina (4-2) vs Duke (2-5) Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

Don’t be blinded by the big performances from bad Syracuse and Charlotte teams – Duke’s offense isn’t that great. When it presses, it makes a ton of mistakes, and it’s going to have to press.

Can the Blue Devils stop good passing games? Not really. It held down Charlotte and Georgia Tech – neither one is Alabama bombing away – and allowed 248 yards or more to everyone else.

North Carolina’s offense hasn’t been consistent for a full four quarters game-in-and-game-out, but the passing game is the most efficient in the ACC, Sam Howell is bombing away for an attack that’s averaging close to 16 yards per completion, and the offense can run, too.

The Tar Heels are averaging 532 yards of total offense per game, but …

Why Duke Will Win

North Carolina is weird.

The offense can hang with anyone, but the team was too sleepy against Florida State, didn’t wake up until late, and lost. The team was too sleepy against Virginia, didn’t wake up until late, and lost.

North Carolina is far better than Florida State and Virginia, and it didn’t play like it.

The defense is getting torched through the air against relatively mediocre quarterbacks, and the run defense has allowed 210 yards or more in three of the last four games. Duke’s ground game has been great against the struggling defenses, and that’s North Carolina’s.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Deon Jackson run for over 100 yards? The Duke senior has hit the 100-yard mark twice, and the team won both games – their only two wins of the year. Duke has been running more to offset all the turnover problems, but it’s not going to be enough.

North Carolina will give up too many points to feel comfortable, but the offense will keep on pressing against the Blue Devil secondary that will be overwhelmed throughout.

North Carolina vs Duke Prediction, Line

North Carolina 38, Duke 24

North Carolina -11.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

