NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 12

The NFL returns for Week 11 and Pittsburgh remains the only undefeated team after an easy win over Cincinnati. This week, we have Tennessee at Baltimore, Green Bay at Indianapolis and Kansas City at Las Vegas as the marquee games.
(note:Some of these picks were made by our Editor and are subject to change)
*Baltimore and Tennessee are both 6-3, but have been struggling lately. Last season, the Titans shocked the Ravens and sent them out of the playoffs. The return to Baltimore after losing three of four. Their defense has been struggling lately and that’s an understatement. The Colts took care of them last Thursday 34-17 from Nashville. Baltimore has their own issues on both sides of the ball. They may not have defensive tackles Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams due to injury. That means a big day for Derrick Henry as the Patriots ran all over the Ravens on Sunday night. Take the 5.5 points and go with the Titans.
*The Colts got back on track with that impressive win over the Titans, after losing at home to Baltimore. Their top-rated defense will be tested by Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay on Sunday. Rodgers has Allen Lazard back at receiver, but there is some concern about Davante Adams’ ankle, after he missed practice on Wednesday. But they could get back cornerback Kevin King from a quad injury that forced him to miss five games. Indianapolis will need to run the ball better considering they average just 105.8 yards per game. But the Colts still have a great defense. Take Indy at home.
*Kansas City looks to avenge their only loss of the season when they meet the LA Raiders on Sunday night. The Chiefs are coming off a bye after they edged Carolina 33-31. In the first meeting, the Raiders won 40-32 on the road. Las Vegas crushed Denver last week and they have now won three straight to improve to 6-3 overall. They also have some COVID-19 issues and could lose starting DE Clelin Ferrell. None of that really matters because Andy Reid is 24-5 off of byes including postseason. Between the bye and revenge, the Chiefs will crush the Raiders.
