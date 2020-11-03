NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 9, highlighted by Green Bay at San Francisco, Seattle at Buffalo and Baltimore at Indianapolis.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Thursday, November 5
Green Bay at San Francisco
8:20 FOX and NFL Network
Line: Green Bay -5, o/u: 50.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Green Bay
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Green Bay
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: San Fran
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Green Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Green Bay*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Green Bay
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: San Fran
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Fran
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
Sunday, November 8
Seattle at Buffalo
1:00 FOX
Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 54.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Seattle
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Seattle
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Seattle
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Seattle
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Seattle
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle
