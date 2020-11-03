NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 9, highlighted by Green Bay at San Francisco, Seattle at Buffalo and Baltimore at Indianapolis.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

All the game previews and predictions to come later this week

Thursday, November 5

Green Bay at San Francisco

8:20 FOX and NFL Network

Line: Green Bay -5, o/u: 50.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Green Bay

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Green Bay

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: San Fran

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Green Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Green Bay*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Green Bay

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: San Fran

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Fran

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Sunday, November 8

Seattle at Buffalo

1:00 FOX

Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 54.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Seattle

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Seattle

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Seattle

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Seattle

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Seattle

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle

Denver at Atlanta | Chicago at Tenn

Detroit at Minn | Baltimore at Indy

Carolina at KC | Houston at Jax

Giants at Wash | Las Vegas at Chargers

Pitt at Dallas | Miami at Arizona

New Orleans at TB | NE at Jets

Results So Far

NEXT: Denver at Atlanta, Chicago at Tennessee