NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 12

Fearless Predictions

By November 29, 2020 2:17 am

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 12, highlighted by Baltimore at Pittsburgh, Kansas City at Tampa Bay, and Chicago at Green Bay.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. 

Thursday, November 26

Houston at Detroit

12:30 CBS
Line: Houston -3, o/u: 51.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Houston
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Houston
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Detroit
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Houston
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Houston
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Detroit
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Houston
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Houston
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Detroit
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Houston

Washington at Dallas

4:30 FOX
Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 46
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Wash
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Dallas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Dallas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Dallas
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Dallas
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Wash
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wash
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

Results So Far

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, Las Vegas at Atlanta

