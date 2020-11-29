NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 12

By CollegeFootballNews.com | November 29, 2020 2:17 am

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 12, highlighted by Baltimore at Pittsburgh, Kansas City at Tampa Bay, and Chicago at Green Bay.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Thursday, November 26

12:30 CBS

Line: Houston -3, o/u: 51.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Houston

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Houston

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Detroit

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Houston

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Houston

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Houston

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Detroit

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Houston

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Houston

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Detroit

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Houston

4:30 FOX

Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 46

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Wash

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Dallas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Dallas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Dallas

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Dallas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Dallas

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Wash

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Dallas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wash

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, Las Vegas at Atlanta