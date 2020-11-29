NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 12

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 12, highlighted by Baltimore at Pittsburgh, Kansas City at Tampa Bay, and Chicago at Green Bay.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Thursday, November 26
Houston at Detroit
12:30 CBS
Line: Houston -3, o/u: 51.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Houston
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Houston
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Detroit
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Houston
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Houston
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Detroit
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Houston
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Houston
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Detroit
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Houston
Washington at Dallas
4:30 FOX
Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 46
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Wash
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Dallas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Dallas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Dallas
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Dallas
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Wash
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wash
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas
Vegas at Atlanta | Balt at Pitt
Chargers at Buf | Giants at Cin
Tenn at Indy | Carolina at Minn
Arizona at NE | Miami at Jets
Cle at Jax | NO at Denver
SF at LA Rams | KC at TB
Chicago at GB | Sea at Phil
Results So Far