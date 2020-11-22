NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11

By CollegeFootballNews.com | November 22, 2020 2:55 am

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 11, highlighted by Green Bay at Indianapolis, LA Rams at Tampa Bay, and Kansas City at Las Vegas.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Thursday, November 19

8:20 FOX and NFL Network

Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 58.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Seattle

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Seattle

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Seattle

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Arizona

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Seattle

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Seattle

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Arizona

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Arizona

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle

CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle

Sunday, November 22

1:00 FOX

Line: Cleveland -3.5, o/u: 47

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Cleveland*

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Cleveland

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Cleveland

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Cleveland

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Cleveland

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Cleveland

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Philadelphia

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Cleveland

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland

Atlanta at NO | Detroit at Carolina

Cincinnati at Wash | NE at Houston

Pittsburgh at Jax | Tenn at Baltimore

Miami at Denver | NY Jets at Chargers

Green Bay at Indy | Dallas at Minn

KC at Las Vegas | LA Rams at TB

NEXT: Atlanta at New Orleans, Detroit at Carolina