NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11

By November 18, 2020 10:08 pm

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 11, highlighted by Green Bay at Indianapolis,  LA Rams at Tampa Bay, and Kansas City at Las Vegas.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

All the game previews and predictions to come later this week

Thursday, November 19

Arizona at Seattle

8:20 FOX and NFL Network
Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 58.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Seattle
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Seattle
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Seattle
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Arizona
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Seattle
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Seattle
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Arizona
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle
CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle

Sunday, November 22

Philadelphia at Cleveland

1:00 FOX
Line: Cleveland -3.5, o/u: 47
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Cleveland*
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Cleveland
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Cleveland
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Cleveland
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Cleveland
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Cleveland
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Philadelphia
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Cleveland
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland

Atlanta at NO | Detroit at Carolina
Cincinnati at Wash | NE at Houston
Pittsburgh at Jax | Tenn at Baltimore
Miami at Denver | NY Jets at Chargers
Green Bay at Indy | Dallas at Minn
KC at Las Vegas | LA Rams at TB
Results So Far

NEXT: Atlanta at New Orleans, Detroit at Carolina

