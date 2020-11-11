NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 10, highlighted by Buffalo at Arizona, Seattle at LA Rams, and Minnesota at Chicago.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
All the game previews and predictions to come later this week
Thursday, November 12
Indianapolis at Tennessee
8:20 FOX and NFL Network
Line: Tennessee -2, o/u: 49.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tenn
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Tenn
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tenn
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tenn
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tenn
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Tenn
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tenn
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Tenn
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Tenn
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Tenn
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Tenn
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indy
CONSENSUS PICK: Tenn
Sunday, November 15
Houston at Cleveland
1:00 FOX
Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 53.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Cleveland
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Cleveland
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Cleveland
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Cleveland
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Cleveland
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Houston
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Cleveland
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland
Wash at Detroit | Jax at Green Bay
Phil at NY Giants | TB at Carolina
Denver at Vegas | Chargers at Miami
Buffalo at Arizona | Seattle at Rams
San Fran at New Orleans | Cin at Pitt
Baltimore at NE | Minn at Chicago
