NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10

By CollegeFootballNews.com | November 11, 2020 1:12 am

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 10, highlighted by Buffalo at Arizona, Seattle at LA Rams, and Minnesota at Chicago.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

All the game previews and predictions to come later this week

Thursday, November 12

Indianapolis at Tennessee

8:20 FOX and NFL Network

Line: Tennessee -2, o/u: 49.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tenn

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Tenn

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tenn

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tenn

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tenn

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Tenn

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tenn

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Tenn

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Tenn

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Tenn

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Tenn

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indy

CONSENSUS PICK: Tenn

Sunday, November 15

Houston at Cleveland

1:00 FOX

Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 53.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Cleveland

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Cleveland

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Houston

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Cleveland

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Cleveland

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Cleveland

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Houston

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Cleveland

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland

Wash at Detroit | Jax at Green Bay

Phil at NY Giants | TB at Carolina

Denver at Vegas | Chargers at Miami

Buffalo at Arizona | Seattle at Rams

San Fran at New Orleans | Cin at Pitt

Baltimore at NE | Minn at Chicago

Results So Far

NEXT: Washington at Detroit, Jacksonville at Green Bay