New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 22

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: CBS

New York Jets (0-9) vs Los Angeles Chargers (2-7) Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

The week off has to do something for a team that had the Patriots in trouble before succumbing late on Monday night a few weeks ago. The O isn’t turning the ball over too much, the passing game started to work better with Joe Flacco running the attack, and the defense hasn’t been all that bad on third down stops.

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The Chargers are so very, very, very, very close to turning a corner.

The record is awful, but Justin Herbert – haircut and all – is a special young quarterback, the running game is starting to rock, and the offense is doing what it needs to. The defense will get a break against a Jet team that simply doesn’t score enough – the struggling Charger run D won’t get hammered on.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Kalen Ballage, Los Angeles Chargers

The pounding back was lifted off of the practice squad and into the lineup, and he responded with two straight games with close to 70 yards to go along with a touchdown two weeks ago. He’s not much of a receiver, but he should get the bulk of the work for a depleted backfield.

What’s Going To Happen

The Chargers are a team that can’t seem to figure out how to win close games, but now they get a team that can’t figure out how to win any games. The Jets will be decent offensively, but the balance of the LA attack will be too much – it’ll run for over 200 yards for the second time in four games.

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 30, New York Jets 20

Los Angeles Chargers -9.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

