New York Giants vs Washington Football Team prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 8

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Network: FOX

New York Giants (1-7) vs Washington Football Team (2-5) Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

The Football Team is having major issues with anyone who can throw.

It was good earlier in the season and had some nice moments taking the ball away, but lately it’s getting hit hard, allowing over 250 passing yards in each of the last four games. Daniel Jones and the Giant passing game haven’t been consistent, but it hits enough shots down the field to be a problem, but …

Why Washington Football Team Will Win

Washington hasn’t been bad despite all the problems at quarterback. The passing game might not be great, but the ground game has taken over to be among the best in the NFL over the last three weeks. The Giants might have stuffed Dallas last week, but it’s been rumbled on way too easily at times. As long as the Football Team isn’t turning the ball over, it should be able to control the game on the ground.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Logan Thomas, Washington

Thomas has scored in his past two games – including versus the Giants – and has seen a minimum of four targets every week this year. Kyle Allen has had a bye week to prep for the suddenly respectable Giants defense, and with the passing game struggling, expect more midrange passes to one of the new main men.

What’s Going To Happen

A few weeks ago, Washington was able to get out alive and win with an extra takeaway and with a few timely plays to overcome the bad offensive performance.

The Giant defense has been good, but Washington is playing just a bit better overall. The Football Team has had a week off, and it’s going to play like it.

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team Prediction, Line

Washington 23, New York Giants 20

Washington -2.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1.5

