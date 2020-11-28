New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Game Preview

New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction and game preview.

New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 29

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, OH

Network: FOX

New York Giants (3-7) vs Cincinnati Bengals (2-7) Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

Does Cincinnati have anyone in the offensive backfield? Joe Burrow is out after his horrific knee injury, the running backs are all banged up, and all of this for an offense that scored a total of 19 points over the last two weeks.

The Giants are on a two-game winning streak with a defense that forced five takeaways against Washington and an offense that came up with its best game of the season in the win over Philadelphia. However …

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

The Giant passing game isn’t enough to worry about, and the Bengal run defense might be the team’s biggest strength.

The Giants will be good for around 20ish points, but they’re not going to put this thing away with a big early flurry. Cincinnati QB Brandon Allen has to be steady he has to hope the ground game can take over with a variety of parts rotating in, and the defense has to hold up against a suddenly decent New York ground game.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Wayne Gallman, New York Giants

It’s a running back-by-committee approach, but Gallman has been steady with a touchdown in each of the last four games and two in the win over Philadelphia. He’s not going to be a workhorse, but he’ll get it around 14 times, ht’ll catch a pass or two, and he’ll be the first option on the goal line again.

What’s Going To Happen

The Giants are coming off a bye week, Cincinnati is reeling after the loss of its franchise star, and it’s going to take something special for this to be an upset.

New York isn’t strong enough to assume this is a layup win, but it stopped with the turnovers – none in the last two games – and the Bengals don’t take the ball away enough to matter.

New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Line

New York Giants 24, Cincinnati 17

New York -6, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

