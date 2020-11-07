New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 8

Game Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: NBC

New Orleans Saints (5-2) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) Game Preview

Why New Orleans Saints Will Win

The Saints were able to win the first meeting with the Buccaneers with great day from the defense with three takeaways and enough of a passing day to be in control throughout.

Michael Thomas is expected back, the offense has been able to get by lately without him, and the defense should be able to hold down the middling Buc running game to make it all about Tom Brady taking over. The Saints have allowed just one 100-yard rushing day in the last five outings, and the Bucs haven’t hit the 100-yard mark over the last two weeks.

Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win

The defense has been a machine. It’s fifth in the NFL in takeaways with 20 – the loss to the Saints was the only game without forcing a turnover – and now it’s been a killer at forcing mistakes.

It’ll be all about Brees and the passing game for the Saints – the Tampa Bay run defense isn’t allowing a thing. On the other side, yes, New Orleans forced three takeaways in the opener, and just three since.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

This should mark the triumphant return of both Michael Thomas and Antonio Brown in what promises to be a shootout. But Bruce Arians explicitly said this week that Brown’s presence should free-up Evans for more one-on-one deep shots. So far, Evans has largely been used as a red zone target with 6 of his 7 TDs coming inside the 10. Look for Evans to finally get free deep.

What’s Going To Happen

And here comes the revenge. Tampa Bay hasn’t been perfect, but its defense has been fantastic, Brady will outplay Brees, and in a reviews of the first meeting, the takeaways will be on the other side.

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 27, New Orleans 20

Tampa Bay -4.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

