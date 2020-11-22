New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 22

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

New Orleans Saints (7-2) vs Atlanta Falcons (3-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Atlanta Falcons Will Win

Taysom Hill is starting at quarterback for New Orleans.

You’ll take your chances.

The Atlanta defense hasn’t been bad on third downs. and the bad secondary that gives up the most yards in the NFL might get a break if Hill isn’t hitting his downfield throws.

Teams are able to throw on the New Orleans secondary just enough to keep pushing, and Matt Ryan should be able to press enough to push for at least 300 yards. But …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why New Orleans Saints Will Win

Taysom Hill is starting at quarterback for New Orleans.

Drew Brees would’ve eaten this Atlanta secondary alive, but Hill should be able to add the wild-card and wildcat element to the mix. The New Orleans offense is bigger when it’s running well, and it’s not just going to be Hill barreling away.

Combine Hill with Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, and the Saints are going to run and run and run some more. No one really barrels on the Falcons – they’ve had the fewest rushing attempts against them – but the Saints are about to change all of that.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Taysom Hill, New Orleans

Okay, well … here we go. You wanted to see if the guy could really look and play like a potential franchise quarterback, and here it is. Hill finally gets his first NFL start at QB, but don’t expect him to just be another Tim Tebow type. He’ll get his chances to throw and run the offense like normal, but if he happens to run in a few touchdowns, fantasy owners who’ll take the shot on him will take it.

What’s Going To Happen

The defense and running game will cash the check that Sean Payton wrote by naming Hill the starter.

Atlanta’s offense won’t get the running game going, and Matt Ryan will be good enough to keep things moving, but New Orleans will dominate the time of possession battle – Hill will be just fine.

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Line

New Orleans 27, Atlanta 23

Bet on New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons with BetMGM

New Orleans -3.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol