New Mexico vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview

New Mexico vs Utah State prediction and game preview.
New Mexico vs Utah State Broadcast
Date: Thursday, November 26
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Maverik Stadium. Logan, UT
Network: FS1
New Mexico (0-4) vs Utah State (0-4) Game Preview
Why New Mexico Will Win
Utah State’s offense is having a hard time getting going.
It has yet to throw for 150 yards, the running game finally started to move a little bit against Fresno State in a 35-16 loss, and the defense isn’t helping the cause, especially against anyone trying to throw.
The Aggies allowed 843 yards through the air over the last few weeks against Nevada and Fresno State, and San Diego State ran for 407 yards. They’re last in the Mountain West in total defense, they’re last in total offense, and New Mexico has to take advantage of the team at its own level.
On the road in a game like this, just don’t screw up. New Mexico has been solid at taking the ball away, and Utah State has only forced two takeaways.
Why Utah State Will Win
The Lobos need need their guy to get on the field and stay there.
Trae Hall was able to throw okay in his appearances, but he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass and gave up three picks. This is a different team and a different offense with Tevaka Tuioti, but he’s had a hard time staying healthy throughout his career, and now he’s trying to get through the concussion protocol.
No matter who’s on offense, the New Mexico defense isn’t going to help the cause after getting ripped up through the air in the first three games, and hammered for 356 yards in last week’s 28-0 loss to Air Force last week.
Utah State might be struggling, but the O line is keeping teams out of the backfield and the defensive front can bring the pressure.
What’s Going To Happen
New Mexico might have sputtered and coughed against Air Force last week, but turnovers had a whole lot to do with that – Utah State doesn’t take the ball away enough to matter.
These two are at the same level, so get ready for a relatively entertaining game with the Lobo offense able to do a wee bit more.
New Mexico vs Utah State Prediction, Line
New Mexico 27, Utah State 20
New Mexico -5.5, o/u: 51.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2
