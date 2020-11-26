New Mexico vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview

New Mexico vs Utah State prediction and game preview.

New Mexico vs Utah State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, November 26

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Maverik Stadium. Logan, UT

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

New Mexico (0-4) vs Utah State (0-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why New Mexico Will Win

Utah State’s offense is having a hard time getting going.

It has yet to throw for 150 yards, the running game finally started to move a little bit against Fresno State in a 35-16 loss, and the defense isn’t helping the cause, especially against anyone trying to throw.

The Aggies allowed 843 yards through the air over the last few weeks against Nevada and Fresno State, and San Diego State ran for 407 yards. They’re last in the Mountain West in total defense, they’re last in total offense, and New Mexico has to take advantage of the team at its own level.

On the road in a game like this, just don’t screw up. New Mexico has been solid at taking the ball away, and Utah State has only forced two takeaways.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Utah State Will Win

The Lobos need need their guy to get on the field and stay there.

Trae Hall was able to throw okay in his appearances, but he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass and gave up three picks. This is a different team and a different offense with Tevaka Tuioti, but he’s had a hard time staying healthy throughout his career, and now he’s trying to get through the concussion protocol.

No matter who’s on offense, the New Mexico defense isn’t going to help the cause after getting ripped up through the air in the first three games, and hammered for 356 yards in last week’s 28-0 loss to Air Force last week.

Utah State might be struggling, but the O line is keeping teams out of the backfield and the defensive front can bring the pressure.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

New Mexico might have sputtered and coughed against Air Force last week, but turnovers had a whole lot to do with that – Utah State doesn’t take the ball away enough to matter.

These two are at the same level, so get ready for a relatively entertaining game with the Lobo offense able to do a wee bit more.

New Mexico vs Utah State Prediction, Line

New Mexico 27, Utah State 20

Bet on New Mexico vs Utah State with BetMGM

New Mexico -5.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

CFN Rankings 1-127 | CFN Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever