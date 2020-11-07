New England Patriots vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New England Patriots vs New York Jets Broadcast

Date: Monday, November 9

Game Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: ESPN

New England (2-5) vs New York Jets (0-8 Game Preview

Why New England Patriots Will Win

The Jets still aren’t scoring.

It doesn’t matter who it’s against or what the situation, the Jets just can’t score – at all.

They haven’t scored more than ten points put on the board in and of the last four games or in five of the last six, and they only scored more than 17 points once. New England’s offense is sputtering, too, but at least it’s able to do just enough on the ground to get by. After last week’s fumble-finish against Buffalo, this is the Cam Newton revenge game, but …

Why New York Jets Will Win

It’s not like New England is scoring at will. This isn’t the type of team that will throw up 30 points on the board with ease and put this away. There’s no passing game, the three passing touchdowns are an NFL-low, and the New York defense that hasn’t been bad under the circumstances should be able to make this a fight.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB La’Mical Perine, New York Jets

The Patriots were pounded on the ground last week by the Bills for a combined 165 yards by Buffalo’s Zack Moss and Devin Singletary, and now the Jets have to give it a shot with Frank Gore and Perine. Perine is gradually – ever so gradually – phasing out Gore. Look for him to get 15 carries in a rare favorable game script for the Jets running attack.

What’s Going To Happen

If you need and want points, look elsewhere. This will be an ugly low-scoring game with the New England defense bouncing back from a rough few games, and with Newton putting together one of his better performances of the season. Once again, the Jets simply won’t have any offense.

New England Patriots vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

New England 20, New York Jets 10

New England -8.5, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1.5

