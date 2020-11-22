New England Patriots vs Houston Texans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New England Patriots vs Houston Texans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 22

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

New England Patriots (4-5) vs Houston Texans (2-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why New England Patriots Will Win

Houston just doesn’t force mistakes.

The offense is going just fine through the air, there’s enough explosion to get by, and the team has been competitive, but the D has a grand total of five takeaways on the season and it’s not doing nearly enough on third downs.

New England doesn’t do anything fancy, but it runs more than anyone in the NFL and now it gets to go against the NFL’s worst run D – just pencil in the Patriots for over 200 yards on the ground.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Houston Texans Will Win

If the Texans can somehow get up early, New England doesn’t have the quick-strike capability to come back.

The whole Jakobi Meyers thing is nice, but the Patriots just don’t have enough good wide receivers to throw any sort of a scare into the mediocre Texan secondary. New England is among the worst teams in the NFL at allowing big plays through the air, giving up a whopping 7.8 yards per attempt, making this a big play for fantasy owners of Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller on one side, and …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Cam Newton, New England

Houston can’t stop anyone on the ground, let alone Newton, who’s all but automatic around the goal line. Cam’s confidence appears to be back – expect him to be a mortal lock to run for a few scores if and when the Patriots get inside the five regardless of game script.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston has been overdue for a decent win over a real team for weeks – and beating Jacksonville twice doesn’t count. The Patriots will control the game on the ground enough to overcome two big deep shots to Fuller, giving it out in the fourth to keep Deshaun on the sidelines.

New England Patriots vs Houston Texans Prediction, Line

New England 30, Houston 26

Bet on New England Patriots vs Houston Texans with BetMGM

New England -2.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol