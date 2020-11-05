Nevada vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview

Nevada vs Utah State prediction and game preview.

Nevada vs Utah State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, November 5

Game Time: 7:00 pm

Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

Network: FS1

Nevada (2-0) vs Utah State (0-2) Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

Anything interesting happening in Nevada other than shot at the Wolf Pack going 3-0 for the first time since the Colin Kaepernick era back in 2010?

The passing game has been outstanding, ripping through Wyoming’s great defense for 420 yards, and taking back the Fremont Cannon from UNLV with 350 yards. Utah State doesn’t have the offense to keep up.

The Aggies have generated a mere 418 yards of total offense and 20 points in the first two games, both blowout losses. There’s no downfield passing game, the team is dead last in the Mountain West in both total offense and total defense, there haven’t been any takeaways, and …

Why Utah State Will Win

To be very, very fair, Utah State hasn’t been any good so far, but that’s partially because it faced Boise State and San Diego State – arguably the Mountain West’s two best teams.

Those two defenses are killers. Nevada’s defense is just okay.

The Aggies have enough offensive talent to be better, Jaylen Warren is a good back who hasn’t had any room to move yet, and the pass rush should finally get going a little bit.

What’s Going To Happen

Nevada is going to have the ball for forever.

Utah State’s offense would like to control the tempo with its spread style, but it didn’t work in the first two games – again, that’s partially because the opposing defenses were so strong. Nevada, though, and QB Carson Strong are keeping everything moving.

The Wolf Pack are keeping the ball for close to 35 minutes a game, the offense will be efficient from the start, and it’ll be a third straight win to make an early statement in the Mountain West race.

However, Nevada is good. It’s not Boise State or San Diego State. Utah State won’t get blown out.

Nevada vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Nevada 37, Utah State 17

Nevada -17, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

