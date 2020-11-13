Nevada vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview

Nevada vs New Mexico prediction and game preview.

Nevada vs New Mexico Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: FS2

Nevada (3-0) vs New Mexico (0-2) Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

The offense has been fantastically consistent so far. It got through a good Wyoming team, and ripped through bad UNLV and Utah State defenses, but it’s been able to produce around 500 yards per game with the passing game going off.

A whole lot of teams have a problem with coming up with the same type of gameplan working two games in a row much less three, but the Mountain West’s best scoring offense is doing it by dominating the time of possession battle and with a huge start from Carson Strong.

The sophomore QB has hit 73% of his passes with close to 1,200 yards and nine scores and no picks, and Romeo Doubs has been one of the nation’s top receivers.

New Mexico’s pass defense has bee ripped to shreds so far, but …

Why New Mexico Will Win

As long as Tevaka Tuioti can stay healthy, the New Mexico offense has a chance.

He’s not all that accurate, but he moves well and can make the O go – the passing game has been okay so far and the ground game was great against Hawaii last week in a 39-33 loss.

It’s going to be a huge rebuilding job under Danny Gonzales, but even in two losses, the team is looking a whole lot better. There’s one big problem, though …

What’s Going To Happen

Every game is sort of a road date. The Lobos will be playing their game for the time-being in Las Vegas because of COVID concerns around its home. This is coming off a trip to Hawaii, and that was coming off a trip to San Jose State.

The New Mexico offense will be decent through the air against the Wolf Pack secondary, but Strong is going to go off against a Lobo secondary that gave up 481 yards to San Jose State and 410 to Hawaii.

Expect well over 400 yards from the Pack.

Nevada vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

Nevada 38, New Mexico 23

Nevada -17.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5.5

