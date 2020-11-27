Nevada vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

Nevada vs Hawaii prediction and game preview.

Nevada vs Hawaii Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI

Network: Spectrum

Nevada (5-0) vs Hawaii (2-3) Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

The passing game has been on fire.

San Diego State has a terrific pass defense and held the Wolf Pack to 288 yards, but there weren’t any problems against anyone else with 340 yards or more in each of the first four games. Hawaii’s pass defense hasn’t been bad, but it got hit for big plays against Boise State and now it’s about have a whole lot of issues with the deep play ability of the Pack attack.

Defensively, Nevada has been great on third downs and the defense has been able to hold up at key moments to hang on.

The Rainbow Warrior offensive line has had problems in pass protection, and the defensive front isn’t generating enough of a pass rush to bother QB Carson Strong and the Nevada backfield.

Why Hawaii Will Win

Nevada’s defense hasn’t faced a high-octane offense yet.

San Diego State is terrific, but it doesn’t have a big-time O with a dangerous passing game. Wyoming isn’t all that dangerous offensively, and UNLV, Utah State and New Mexico are all awful.

Hawaii might not be the Hawaii of the past offensively, but the passing game has the upside to explode after hitting 200 yards or more against everyone but Wyoming on the road.

The defense is great at taking the ball away – it leads the Mountain West in interceptions – and the secondary can tackle. Nevada might be hitting the midrange-to-long passes, but it’s doing a great job at generating yards after the catch.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Hawaii finally start to take full advantage of the home field advantage? It’s been a fight to generate any offensive consistency, but it should have enough success against the relatively untested Wolf Pack defense to make this a fight.

However, here comes the Nevada O. It’s for real, the receiving corps is great, and the Pack will keep the pressure on all game long to make Hawaii press.

Nevada vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

Nevada 34, Hawaii 26

Nevada -7, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

