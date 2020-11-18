Nebraska vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska vs Illinois prediction and game preview.

Nebraska vs Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Network: Big Ten Network

Nebraska (1-2) vs Illinois (1-3) Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

Well there’s the running game.

Illinois had a few decent runs here and there, and the passing game worked against Purdue, but against Rutgers the offense finally started to rumble like it’s supposed to with 338 yards on the ground wit Chase Brown having a big day, and former star recruit Isaiah Williams going off after getting the chance to make the offense his.

Williams only hit 7-of-18 passes for 104 yards, but he took off for 192 yards and a score. Illinois simplified the offense, let 1 take over, and it all worked. Now Nebraska has to deal with the dynamic sort of playmaker its offense has been looking for on a consistent basis in the Scott Frost era. And …

Why Nebraska Will Win

Adrian Martinez wasn’t bad. He started the season against Ohio State and Northwestern – two of the Big Ten’s best defenses. However, Luke McCaffrey hit 16-of-21 passes in his work against Ohio State and Northwestern, and he was good enough against Penn State with 152 passing yards and 67 on the ground.

The Huskers are still having problems on third downs, and the offense as a whole is sputtering, but defensive line is getting into the backfield and should be strong against a shaky Illinois offensive line.

No, Nebraska isn’t throwing well, but Illinois is having bigger problems.

What’s Going To Happen

The Nebraska defensive front might not have the stats to back it up, but it actually hasn’t been all that bad and it’s been terrific at getting behind the line. It’ll swarm all over Williams, there won’t be any Illinois passing game to back it up, and Nebraska will win its fifth game in a row over the Illini.

Nebraska vs Illinois Prediction, Line

Nebraska 34, Illinois 23

Nebraska -15.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

