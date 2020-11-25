NC State vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

NC State vs Syracuse prediction and game preview.

NC State vs Syracuse Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Network: ACC Network

NC State (6-3) vs Syracuse (1-8) Game Preview

Why NC State Will Win

Syracuse has hit a wall very, very hard.

Injuries, opt-outs, no luck, it’s all been bad, and it’s been getting worse, bottoming out with a brutal 30-0 loss to Louisville last week with just 137 yards of total offense.

The Orange offense can’t move the ball a lick, it’s last in the ACC in scoring offense, total offense, run defense, rushing offense, passing offense, time of possession, third down conversions …

But other than that, things are going well.

NC State isn’t doing anything all that well, but the defense has been strong against the run – it stuffed the Liberty ground attack last week – overall the team is good on third downs on both sides of the ball, and all it should take is 21 points. Get there, and the Pack might have this.

Why Syracuse Will Win

The Orange are still fighting the good fight.

They’re not very good, they might be missing several key parts, and they’re not having any luck, but they’re forcing takeaways. They lead the nation with 20 so far including three last week against Louisville to at least keep the game from becoming even uglier.

Where are the positives? Freshman Sean Tucker is a nice-looking running back – he hit Louisville for 93 yards with a few big dashes – the young receiving corps is getting some work in, and the special teams are sound enough to be okay.

This is a hit-or-miss NC State team. It gets hit with too many penalties, it struggles to run the ball, and it doesn’t control the clock.

What’s Going To Happen

This is a more dangerous game for NC State than it might seem.

Syracuse isn’t playing well, but ALWAYS be afraid of a home finale. Last year, the Orange shocked Wake Forest in a thrilling final game. Can it get that same energy and big play ability to pull this off?

The Orange lines are struggling too much and the offense isn’t good enough. This won’t be a total wipeout, but when the chances are there, Syracuse won’t be able to take advantage of them.

NC State vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

NC State 31, Syracuse 20

NC State -14.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

