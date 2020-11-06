Mountain West Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Mountain West college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 9-3, ATS: 6-6, Point Total: 8-4

Thursday, November 5

Line: Nevada -14, o/u: 54

Prediction: Nevada 37, Utah State 17

Final Score: Nevada 34, Utah State 9

Line: Wyoming -3.5, o/u: 50.5

Prediction: Colorado State 26, Wyoming 23

Final Score: Colorado State 34, Wyoming 24

Friday, November 6

9:00 CBS Sports Network

San Diego State -9.5, o/u: 47.5

9:45 FS1

Line: BYU -3.5, o/u: 61

Saturday, November 7

3:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: Fresno State -11, o/u: 58

11:00 Spectrum

Line: Hawaii -15.5, o/u: 62.5

Air Force at Army

Cancelled/Postponed