Mountain West Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mountain West Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Mountain West

Mountain West Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

By November 6, 2020 2:02 am

By |

Mountain West college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 9-3, ATS: 6-6, Point Total: 8-4

– Bet on Mountain West football at BetMGM

Thursday, November 5

Utah State at Nevada

Line: Nevada -14, o/u: 54
Prediction: Nevada 37, Utah State 17
Final Score: Nevada 34, Utah State 9

Wyoming at Colorado State

Line: Wyoming -3.5, o/u: 50.5
Prediction: Colorado State 26, Wyoming 23
Final Score: Colorado State 34, Wyoming 24

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend.
Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Friday, November 6

San Jose State at San Diego State

9:00 CBS Sports Network
San Diego State -9.5, o/u: 47.5

BYU at Boise State

9:45 FS1
Line: BYU -3.5, o/u: 61

Saturday, November 7

Fresno State at UNLV

3:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Fresno State -11, o/u: 58

New Mexico at Hawaii

11:00 Spectrum
Line: Hawaii -15.5, o/u: 62.5

Air Force at Army

Cancelled/Postponed

 

, , , , , , , , , , Air Force, Boise State, CFN, Colorado State, Fearless Predictions, Fresno State, Hawaii, Mountain West, Mountain West, Nevada, New Mexico, News, San Diego State, San Jose State, Schedules, Teams Conferences, UNLV, Utah State, Week 10, Wyoming

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home