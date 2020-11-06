Mountain West Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Mountain West college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 9-3, ATS: 6-6, Point Total: 8-4
– Bet on Mountain West football at BetMGM
Thursday, November 5
Utah State at Nevada
Line: Nevada -14, o/u: 54
Prediction: Nevada 37, Utah State 17
Final Score: Nevada 34, Utah State 9
Wyoming at Colorado State
Line: Wyoming -3.5, o/u: 50.5
Prediction: Colorado State 26, Wyoming 23
Final Score: Colorado State 34, Wyoming 24
Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend.
Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!
Friday, November 6
San Jose State at San Diego State
9:00 CBS Sports Network
San Diego State -9.5, o/u: 47.5
BYU at Boise State
9:45 FS1
Line: BYU -3.5, o/u: 61
Saturday, November 7
Fresno State at UNLV
3:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Fresno State -11, o/u: 58
New Mexico at Hawaii
11:00 Spectrum
Line: Hawaii -15.5, o/u: 62.5
Air Force at Army
Cancelled/Postponed