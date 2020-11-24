Missouri vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

Missouri vs Vanderbilt prediction and game preview.

Missouri (3-3) vs Vanderbilt (0-7) Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Commodores have a good-looking freshman quarterback in Ken Seals who’s coming off his best game of the season.

Florida’s defense isn’t special, but it’s still Florida, and Seals hit 65% of his passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns. He took more shots down the field, and the offense is starting to open up a little more.

The O is helped by going against a defense that’s the worst in the SEC at taking the ball away, the D doesn’t have any Mizzou running game to worry about, and if the team can control the clock and be decent on third downs …

Why Missouri Will Win

The Missouri defense continues to be terrific on third downs, leading the SEC as it allow teams to convert just 36% of their chances.

This is a steady Mizzou team, but it’s not spectacular. It’ll get to 200 passing yards, the running game will struggle, and the D will get off the field – no one has converted 40% of the time on third downs over the last four games.

Vanderbilt isn’t the worst team in the SEC at stopping third down conversions, but it’s not terribly far off, allowing offenses to connect on 45% of their tries.

Offensively, yes, Vandy can move the chains a little bit, but the offense doesn’t score enough – it only got past 17 points twice – and the biggest problem overall is the inability to help itself with takeaways. Vandy is dead last in the SEC in turnover margin with just one takeaway in the last three games and just four in the last six.

What’s Going To Happen

Get into the history of Vanderbilt vs. other SEC teams, and there isn’t a whole lot of fun. However, against Missouri, the Commodores are 4-5-1, starting with a tie to kick off the 1957 season, and coming up with a 21-14 victory last year.

They’re not going to tie it up.

The Mizzou defense will come up with a strong performance – keeping the Commodore O to under 20 – Connor Bazelak and the passing attack will be good enough, and expect one big special teams play to bust things open.

Missouri vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Missouri 24, Vanderbilt 17

Must See Rating: 2.5

