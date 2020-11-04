Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt prediction and game preview.

Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Starkville, MS

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Mississippi State (1-4) vs Vanderbilt (0-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Vanderbilt doesn’t score.

The Commodores are last in the SEC in total offense, partly because the line has major problems keeping defenses out of the backfield. There’s no real running game, the third downs aren’t happening, and the O is dead last in the SEC in first downs.

They put up 21 last week against Ole Miss and still lose by 33. In the previous three games, they scored 26 points total, and now they have to deal with a Mississippi State defense that might have had problems with Alabama last week, but has been solid overall.

Vandy will look like its running in sand compared to the Crimson Tide.

However …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Mississippi State doesn’t score.

It’s early, it will be better in time, and eventually all of the right pieces will be in place, but this Mike Leach thing really, really, really isn’t working.

Everyone remembers the O exploding on LSU, but it only scored 30 points over the last four games, failing to score a touchdown in two of the last three games. There’s no downfield passing game, the running game is non-existent – especially with Kylin Hill going pro – and this is a game for a Vandy D to catch a little bit of a break.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Vanderbilt doesn’t pick off passes, coming up with just one interception on the year. As rough as the season has been for the Commodores, they’re finally going to be in good battle they can win, but the Mississippi State mid-range passing attack will be just effective enough to get by.

The first one to score might just win this.

– Week 10 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 23, Vanderbilt 13

Bet on Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt with BetMGM

Mississippi State -19, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: ANYTHING to take your mind off of …

1: EVERYTHING in the real world

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 10 College Football Schedule