Minnesota vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Minnesota vs Illinois prediction and game preview.

Minnesota vs Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

Network: Big Ten Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Minnesota (0-2) vs Illinois (0-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Minnesota Will Win

The offense is more than fine.

The passing attack could be a little crisper, and there’s been a problem producing for a full four quarters, but the O isn’t really the problem. The weapons are still there.

Mo Ibrahim leads the nation in rushing yards per game by a mile. It’s only been two games, but he’s averaging 173.5 a game – almost 23 more than No. 2 man, Iowa State’s Breece Hall – coming off a 207-yard, four-touchdown effort in the collapse against Maryland.

The Illinois run defense has been fine, but the secondary has been next-level bad, allowing Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz and Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell to completed 88% of their passes for a combined 619 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging over 11 yards per throw.

But …

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Why Illinois Will Win

The Minnesota defense hasn’t shown up yet.

The pass protection might be among the team’s biggest problems, and the team hasn’t been remotely consistent, but the defense has been the biggest issue with its inability to come up with a meaningful stop against Michigan, and collapsing late last week as Maryland did whatever it wanted in the fourth quarter.

The Gopher D has been equally bad against the run and the pass, there’s no pressure into the backfield, and the third down defense has been non-existent in key moments.

But that pass protection – that’s going to be Minnesota’s issue against an Illinois pass rush that’s been among the Big Ten’s best over the first two games.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Illinois doesn’t have the skill parts in the backfield to do to the Gophers what Maryland did, but it’ll make this a nasty battle on the lines.

Minnesota won’t mess around too much. It’ll have a more balanced attack, the running game will go for a full four quarters, and the passing game will be more explosive with Rashod Bateman and the offense overcoming another rough day from the defensive side.

– Week 10 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Minnesota vs Illinois Prediction, Line

Minnesota 38, Illinois 30

Bet on Minnesota vs Illinois with BetMGM

Minnesota -7, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: ANYTHING to take your mind off of …

1: EVERYTHING in the real world

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 10 College Football Schedule