Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears Broadcast

Date: Monday, November 16

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Solderi Field, Chicago, IL

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Minnesota Vikings (3-5) vs Chicago Bears (5-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

The Chicago Bears have stopped being so magical.

They weren’t very good over the first six weeks of the season, but they always found a way to get it done. Whether it was a late rally, or a key stop, or a dropped pass by the other side, they kept on winning.

That magic is gone in a three game losing streak with the O coming up short way too much. The coaching staff is changing up the play calling, but will that help the league’s worst running game? Can the turnovers stop after giving it up five times over the last three games? On the flip side, Minnesota has found its mojo with Dalvin Cook and the running game rolling, but …

Why Chicago Bears Will Win

How do you stop Minnesota? You stop the running game.

That’s easier said than done, but the Chicago run defense has been able to hold up well enough to be fine. It’ll give up yards and the defense is the best in the league at coming up with third down stops. The group will give up a decent day from Cook, but don’t expect the gashes he’s getting against everyone else.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Allen Robinson, Chicago

With the many injuries in the Vikings secondary, look for Nick Foles to funnel passes to Robinson, who’s averaging close to ten targets per game, catching 17 of 20 targets the past three games. With a young, battered group of defensive backs, Minnesota will get hit hard.

What’s Going To Happen

Cook and the hot Viking offense will have a few good moments, but the great running game will suddenly be bottled up. Kirk Cousins will hit a few deep passes, but overall, the Chicago defense will keep this in range. The Bears aren’t going to be Kansas City all of a sudden, but the O will start to be a bit fresher.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears Prediction, Line

Chicago 24, Minnesota 23

Bet on Vikings vs Bears with BetMGM

Minnesota -3, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”