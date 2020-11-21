Michigan vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Rutgers prediction and game preview.

Michigan vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Network: Big Ten Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan (1-3) vs Rutgers (1-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Michigan Will Win

So where’s the positive in this mess?

Injuries on the lines aren’t helping, and morale appears to be at rock-bottom – at least that’s the way the team played against Wisconsin – but there are still enough good parts there to turn this around fast.

There’s a chance Wisconsin is just that good, and there’s a chance last week’s disaster was just a one-off bad day.

The passing attack put up the yards against Michigan State and Indiana, there aren’t a slew of giveaways, and when the offense is able to throw, the downfield plays are there.

There’s no Rutgers deep passing attack, there are way too many penalties, and even though the team is better, it’s still just 1-3 and it took seven takeaways against Michigan State to make that happen.

Why Rutgers Will Win

The passing game might not do anything deep, but it’s okay when there aren’t a ton of mistakes.

Noah Vedral isn’t careful enough with the ball – he threw three picks against both Indiana and Illinois – but he also is able to be just enough of a baller to put up a few yards.

He’s still the starter after an up-and-down day against Illinois, and as long as he doesn’t throw picks, the team has a shot.

The Michigan offensive line isn’t a total mess, but there’s no running game for the Scarlet Knights to worry about. The Rutgers D is the best in the Big Ten at getting into the backfield and being a bother, and it’s able to overcome a slew of problems with pressure.

What’s Going To Happen

It seems like the two storied programs that were around when college football got started should have a long history of over 100 matchups beginning around the 1800s, but this is just the seventh meeting ever.

Rutgers won the first one back in 2014, and Michigan has absolutely dominated in the last five.

This might be a down Michigan team, but over the years it has a habit of flipping a switch after rough moments. Look for the offense to get a whole lot more physical, but if the team doesn’t match the energy or Rutgers … uh oh.

Michigan will win, but it’ll be one of those games that keeps all the program’s question marks going – particularly at quarterback.

– CFN Experts Picks, Predictions: Week 12

Michigan vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Michigan 34, Rutgers 20

Bet on Michigan vs Rutgers with BetMGM

Michigan -10.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend. Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!