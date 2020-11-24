Michigan vs Penn State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Penn State prediction and game preview.

Michigan vs Penn State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: ABC

Michigan (2-3) vs Penn State (0-5) Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

What’s going so wrong with Michigan?

The offense isn’t moving the chains easily enough, the secondary is getting roasted, and the D isn’t doing anything to come up with a stop in the red zone – Michigan is bending AND breaking defensively.

What’s going right with Penn State?

Unlike Michigan, the offense is able to move the chains. The passing game has been fine, there running game worked against Nebraska and Indiana on the road – oddly enough, the ground attack has stalled at home, but rolled for 245 yards or more in the two road games – and the defensive front is still getting into the backfield.

Why Michigan Will Win

So what’s going so wrong with Penn State?

The team is getting CRUSHED by turnovers, giving it away 13 times so far and two times or more in every game but the Ohio State loss. The Nittany Lions have lost the turnover margin in all five games – Michigan leads the Big Ten in fewest giveaways.

Michigan might have a miserable red zone defense, but Penn State can’t score inside the 20 – a Big Ten-worst 65% conversion rate – and it all comes from one key thing …

The Penn State offensive line has been a total disaster at keeping teams out of the backfield.

So what’s going right with Michigan?

The offensive line is doing a decent job in pass protection – even if it doesn’t seem like it in key spots – and other than a really, really, really shaky placekicking game, the special teams have been solid.

What’s Going To Happen

Bot teams are still trying and still pushing, but they’re just not having a whole lot of luck.

Boo hoo – it’s Michigan, and it’s Penn State. These two programs should be stomping on everyone, and Michigan had to claw just to get by Rutgers and Penn State is 0-5 for the first time in the program’s history.

It won’t be anything beautiful, but if you forget the records and the first five weeks, it’ll still seem like Michigan vs. Penn State – at least for a little while.

Penn State, though, will once again be -2 in the turnover battle, and that will be all of the breaks the sputtering Wolverines will need.

Michigan vs Penn State Prediction, Line

Michigan 27, Penn State 24

Michigan -2, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

