Michigan vs Indiana Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Indiana prediction and game preview.

Michigan vs Indiana Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

Network: FS1

Michigan (1-1) vs Indiana (2-0) Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

The Indiana offense still isn’t working quite like it’s supposed to.

It only gained 211 yards in the win over Penn State – most of them coming after 58 minutes of regulation – and the running game didn’t crush like it should’ve against Rutgers.

Joe Milton really is playing well for the Wolverines, throwing for 525 yards and a touchdowns and running for 111 yards and a score in the two games. The running game wasn’t great, but it wasn’t a disaster, the passing game was solid down the field, and there weren’t any turnovers against Michigan State. So what was the problem?

The team has been operating with a quicker tempo, Michigan State kept producing on its key plays, and the time of possession battle was massively skewed. Indiana might be 2-0, but it’s beyond awful on third downs – converting a Big Ten low 26%.

Michigan will have an easier time getting off the field.

Why Indiana Will Win

Do you care about momentum?

Indiana might be a shaky 2-0, but it’s 2-0. It found a way to pull off the upset over Penn State, and got past an okay effort against Rutgers to win.

It’s owning the turnover battle, it’s converting drives into points without fail, and even thought the offense is sputtering a bit too much, it’s still dangerous.

The backfield combination of QB Michael Penix and RB Stevie Scott really is good, the defense has been good enough, and it’s getting a Michigan team that’s about to press in a pressure-filled must-win moment to turn its season around.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

You never, ever, ever, ever, ever mess with a streak.

You think Ohio State has a hex over Michigan? That’s nothing like what Michigan has over Indiana.

The Wolverines have won 24 straight in the series and 39 of its last 40, with the only loss coming all the way back in 1987.

Michigan will convert on its third down chances, Indiana won’t, and this will look a whole lot more like the Minnesota game for Jim Harbaugh’s team than the Michigan State whiff.

Michigan vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Michigan 37, Indiana 24

Michigan -3, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: ANYTHING to take your mind off of …

1: EVERYTHING in the real world

