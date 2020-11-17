Michigan State vs Maryland Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs Maryland prediction and game preview.

Michigan State vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 12:00 pm

Venue: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

Network: BTN

Michigan State (1-3) vs Maryland (2-1) Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

For all of the problems Michigan State has had – and the pass rush isn’t generating sacks – the defense keeps on getting into the backfield. It started with 11 tackles for loss against Rutgers, and it kept on going from there with a whole lot of pressure and good plays to do its part to keep the team in games.

The defense as a whole hasn’t been a rock, but it’s been good against the run – outside of issues with Iowa, but the secondary stepped up a bit in the blowout loss – and overall it hasn’t been the problem.

Offensively, it’s been a rough run, but the passing game has been able to move a bit. However …

Why Maryland Will Win

The Michigan State quarterback situation is a problem. Payton Thorne needs more time and seasoning, and Rocky Lombardi can’t stop turning the ball over.

The offensive production is last in the Big Ten, there’s no ground game whatsoever, and the turnovers are coming in bunches. MSU didn’t give the ball away against Michigan, and it won 27-24. It gave it up seven times against Rutgers, and lost. It gave the ball away three times against Iowa and four times against Indiana, and lost both games.

Maryland isn’t big on generating turnovers, but it’s not going to lose battle here. Offensively, as long as QB Taulia Tagovailoa can stay hot – he has hit 72% of his passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns with one pick, hitting big play after big play – there won’t be a problem.

MSU doesn’t have the ability to keep up any sort of a pace.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Maryland keep it all going before it had to shut things down before the Ohio State game last week? Can Michigan State be anything but totally miserable after scoring a total of seven points in the last two games?

Sort of, and yes.

The Spartan defense will bother Tagovailoa, and it’ll hold down the Terp running game just enough keep the game alive. Michigan State’s offense will be decent against the Big Ten’s worst defense, and then the turnovers will come.

Michigan State will be better, but the mistakes will still come.

Michigan State vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Maryland 27, Michigan State 24

Maryland -6.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

