Miami vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Miami vs Virginia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Blacksburg, VA

Network: ESPN2

Miami (6-1) vs Virginia Tech (4-3) Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Really, Virginia Tech? Liberty?

The Hokies got hammered by the Flames for 249 rushing yards, struggled whenever the D needed a big play, and they lost star RB Khalil Herbert to a hamstring injury – he’s iffy for this week.

Miami might not be struggling to get through games lately without breathing hard, but it’s finding a way to keep avoiding landmines – it’s not losing to Liberty.

It starts with D’Eriq King, who saved the day in the 44-41 win over NC State with 105 rushing yards and a season-high 430-yard passing game.

The Virginia Tech defense has gone bye-bye, allowing over 400 yards in five of the last six games and over 1,000 yards in the last two games.

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The defense doesn’t seem to like playing on the road.

Miami allowed fewer than 370 yards in all four home games, and it’s been hammered for over 400 yards in all three road games including over 500 against both Clemson and Louisville. Of course, the opponents had a little to do with that, but this really is a different team that plays with a different energy away from Hard Rock.

Virginia Tech is stuck in a bizarre pattern of following up every win with a loss with a win, and so on. It doesn’t play well, and it adjusts and things work the following week.

The offense , though, has been steady, especially on the ground. It’s all about constantly hammering on the Miami defense and wearing it down. The two 200-yard running games it allowed were by teams that committed to the run – again, though, to be fair, Louisville and Clemson.

Virginia Tech is going to run it more than 40 times.

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia Tech is just weird enough to clunk against Liberty and then reload to get past a good, but flawed Miami. It’s going to be a fun shootout with a whole lot of big plays, lots of running, and another great performance by King.

This is where the the flake-factor with Virginia Tech goes to the positive side. the Hokie pass rush is going to live in the Hurricane backfield.

Miami vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 38, Miami 34

Virginia Tech -2.5, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”

