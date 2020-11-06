Miami vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview

Miami vs North Carolina State prediction and game preview.

Miami vs NC State Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 6

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

Network: ESPN

Miami (5-1) vs NC State (4-2) Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Can the NC State defense show up?

The pass defense has had a rough time all season long, and a few weeks ago, the D got ripped apart by the North Carolina running game. The Tar Heels joined Virginia Tech in the 300-yard rushing club against the Wolfpack, and now it’s up to Miami to get grinding again.

The Hurricanes have been winning – the only loss is to Clemson – but the offense hasn’t been smooth. They weren’t able to do much against the fantastic Pitt run D, and they couldn’t get going against Virginia. This week, the gameplan will be to run early, run often, and get D’Eriq King on the move.

Why NC State Will Win

NC State is throwing well enough to provide a push.

The Hurricanes have only played a few good downfield passing games, and they went off. The secondary is allowing 240 yards per game, has allowed two touchdowns or more in three games, and other than the three picks against Florida State, there’s only been one interception in the last five games.

Offensively, it’s mostly because King is trying to make something happen, but Miami gives up a ton of tackles for loss and too many sacks. NC State has enough of a pass rush to be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

This is actually one of the better indicators for Miami. It won’t four games against overmatched/okay teams, and NC State is back at home after playing four road games in five weeks before getting time off.

Miami won’t get too quirky here. It’ll run and keep running, and King will be enough to stay ahead in a surprisingly tough fight.

Miami vs NC State Prediction, Line

Miami 31, NC State 23

Miami 10.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

