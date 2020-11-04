Miami University vs Ball State Prediction, Game Preview

Miami University vs Ball State prediction and game preview.

Miami vs Ball State Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, November 4

Game Time: 7:00 pm

Venue: Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

Network: CBS Sports Network

Miami University (0-0) vs Ball State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

The offense should be fantastic.

The Cardinals were No. 1 in the MAC in total offense and scoring, and they’ve got the pop to set a pace that Miami won’t be able to deal with. The RedHawks have good offensive parts, but they didn’t do a whole lot to turn it loose – they might have to Wednesday night.

Drew Plitt is a solid veteran quarterback, the running game will be among the MAC’s best, and as long as the line can keep the passer upright, this thing will move. Again, MU has some decent players, but it has a long way to go offensively after finishing 122nd in the nation in total offense. However …

Why Miami University Will Win

Once again, Miami will have one of the MAC’s best defenses. It might lose a few key tacklers, but this group will still get into the backfield on a regular basis against this Ball State offensive front.

The secondary is going to be fantastic, and the linebacking corps is good enough to hold its own against the run. It’s the other side that should be the key.

No, Miami isn’t going to wing the ball all over the yards, but Ball State has a questionable pass rush and isn’t going to be great on third downs. MU will be great at controlling the clock and the tempo.

What’s Going To Happen

Ball State will be one of the more interesting teams in the MAC. If the offense can just get up right away, the veteran defense should be able to come up with just enough stops to get by. However, MU will show off more of a passing game than it did throughout last year.

The Cardinals won 41-27 last year, but things will flip. Brett Gabbert – Blaine’s brother – will work well with the veteran receiving corps and all of the team’s experience to take the opener.

Miami University vs Ball State Prediction, Line

Miami University 27, Ball State 24

Miami University -2, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

