Miami University vs Akron Prediction, Game Preview

Miami University vs Akron prediction and game preview.

Miami University vs Akron Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

Network: ESPN3

Miami University (1-1) vs Akron (0-3) Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

Don’t get hung up on the 42-10 loss to Buffalo – that’s a fantastic UB team that got on a roll and didn’t stop.

This is another good RedHawk team that hasn’t had enough games, but the pass rush has been outstanding, the special teams are killer, and the quarterbacks and the passing game are better they showed so far.

Akron is getting more out of its offense than last year, but the defense is having a rough time – to be nice.

The Zips were ripped apart by Kent State, and there wasn’t any luck against Western Michigan. However …

Why Akron Will Win

The Miami University offense isn’t nearly as explosive or dangerous as the Kent State or Western Michigan offenses.

The RedHawks will want to try grinding things out, win on ball control, and not screw up. It’s part of the reason why the eventual 2019 MAC champs had a hard time putting away a miserable Akron team in a 20-17 win.

The Zips have a running game. They didn’t get to 100 yards in any 12 games last year and were on a 17-game run before starting out with 130 yards against Western Michigan. Now the O has hit 200 rushing yards in each of the last two games, and it enough pop to keep up.

Things are improving.

What’s Going To Happen

Miami will be more like Ohio – who beat Akron 24-10 – then WMU or Kent State. The RedHawks will win, but they’re not going to run away with it as Akron gets enough offensive balance to be okay. More than anything else, the RedHawk style will keep this from getting brutally ugly.

Miami University vs Akron Prediction, Line

Miami University 34, Akron 17

Miami University -14, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

