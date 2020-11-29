Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Prediction, Game Preview

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets prediction and game preview.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 29

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Miami Dolphins (6-4) vs New York Jets (0-10) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

Tua Tagovailoa is going to be a fantastic NFL quarterback, but …

Ryan Fitzpatrick – with Tagovailoa doubtful with a thumb problem – is the better option for a team that needs a bit more production and an experienced option. The Jets are miserable offensively and almost as bad defensively, allowing 270 passing yards or more five of the last six games.

It isn’t going to be a hard formula for a team that won 24-0 against the Hets the first time around. Ball control, don’t take chances, try not to turn the ball over, and let the defense do the rest. However …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why New York Jets Will Win

The Dolphins turned it over twice in the first game against the Jets. It was a rough performance for the New York offense that moved the ball well, but couldn’t close drive with points.

Sam Darnold is expected back, the defense has been playing better against the run, and it’s going to be all about whether or not Fitzpatrick can produce – Miami doesn’t have a running game to worry about.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami

Yeah, he’s a must play this week against the Jet secondary. On fire before he was benched for Tagovailoa, Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes ore more in four in five games with three, 300-yard games. Last week he came off the bench against Denver and threw a late pick, but now that it’s his team again, 300 yards and multiple scoring passes should be a lock.

What’s Going To Happen

New York will play better than the first time around, but the Dolphins will get a good day from the defense, Fitzpatrick will be solid, and it’ll be a second win over the Jets in a month.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Miami 30, New York 17

Bet on Miami vs New York with BetMGM

Miami -6.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey