Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 15

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Los Angeles Chargers (2-6) vs Miami Dolphins (5-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

Justin Herbert keeps getting better and better.

The Charger offense has a solid running game, it’s moving the ball with a good pace, and Herbert is bombing away as he keeps showing tremendous command of the attack.

Miami’s defense has been good, and it’s brilliant at taking the ball away, but it’s getting run over. One of the NFL’s worst run defense got ground on for 178 yards in the win over Arizona, all while the O hasn’t passed 312 yards in any of the last three games.

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

Takeaways, takeaways, takeaways.

The Dolphins might not be doing much offensively, but they’ve been able to hang around games with a bend-but-don’t-often break defense and at least one takeaway in every game.

The four takeaways saved the game against the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks ago, it was able to come up with key stops in the stunning win over Arizona, and Tua Tagovailoa is starting to come along. He’s not bombing away like Herbert is, but he started opening it up last week.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Devante Parker, Miami

Last year, Parker’s production took-off into the stratosphere immediately after Preston Williams was lost for the season. It’s de ja vu all over again as Williams is once again likely done for the season. Parker is the clear, undisputed No. 1 target, and Tagovailoa will likely to lock-in on his main read.

What’s Going To Happen

It might seem all mystical, but Miami is finding ways to win, and the Chargers are all but inventing ways not to win.

LA had the Raiders beaten, but it had its heart broken on a late play in the end zone with the ball just barely coming out. Meanwhile, the Dolphins were totally outplayed by Arizona, and they still won.

At home, Miami will keep the energy going, will get outgained by about 100 yards, and will pull off a fifth straight win.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Miami Dolphins 31, Los Angeles Chargers 27

Bet on Dolphins vs Chargers with BetMGM

Miami -1.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”