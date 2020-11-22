Miami Dolphins vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Miami Dolphins vs Denver Broncos Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 22

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Empower Field and Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO

Network: CBS

Miami Dolphins (6-3) vs Denver Broncos (3-6) Game Preview

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

The Miami defense has been phenomenal. It might not be the best in the NFL, and it might give up a few too many plays through the air, but it’s holding tough when it needs to, it’s great at getting off the field, and it’s among the best in the league at forcing takeaways.

Denver is having massive turnover problems, giving it up a leach-high 21 times with five giveaways last week in the loss to Las Vegas.

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

Miami’s offense isn’t working all that well. There are occasional turnovers, there’s no enough of a running game to matter, and there’s absolutely no downfield passing game.

Denver is able to move the ball well, the passing game has been fine, and as long as Drew Lock isn’t throwing picks, this group can keep up the pace. Miami isn’t going to run away with this offensively, and as long as the defense can keep winning on third downs, the team should hang around.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Jakeem Grant, Miami

Grant caught was targeted five times for four catches, 43 yards and a TD last week against the Chargers. He passed the eyeball test, looking like the fastest player on the field, and now he has to stretch the field more to give the Dolphins some sort of downfield playmaking ability. With DeVante Parker clearly not 100%, look for Grant to get his targets up to seven and break a long one.

What’s Going To Happen

Miami is finding ways to get the job done each and every week – is anyone playing with more confidence right now? Denver will turn it over twice, Miami will capitalize on the mistakes, and it’ll be a sixth straight win – even if it’s not pretty.

Miami Dolphins vs Denver Broncos Prediction, Line

Miami 31, Denver 26

Miami -4, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

