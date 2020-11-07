Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 8

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Network: CBS

Miami Dolphins (4-3) vs Arizona Cardinals (5-2) Game Preview

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

The Dolphins are playing as well as any team in the NFL over the last several weeks. The offense might not be doing much – just 145 yards last week against the Rams – but the defense has been among the best in the NFL on third downs and it’s second in takeaways.

How good has the defense been? It has allowed 17 points or fewer in each of the last three games and leads the league in fewest scores allowed per drive.

Why Arizona Cardinals Will Win

The Miami backfield is depleted. If Jordan Howard is a potential answer to your running back situation, it’s a bad question.

Miami was able to get past LA with an okay day from Tua Tagovailoa, but now the offense has to keep up with an Arizona offense that’s coming off its best performance of the season. How have the Dolphins been doing it? Takeaways, but Arizona has forced seven over the last two games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Chase Edmonds, Arizona

Should Edmonds be starting ahead of Kenyon Drake? Edmonds managed 145 total yards in his last outing against the Seattle run defense and has looked great all year with limited touches. This may be his only game without Drake this year – it’s his chance to shine.

What’s Going To Happen

Miami is finding a way each and every week to come up with something amazing, but this is when Tagovailoa looks a wee bit like a rookie. Arizona will have a bit of a burst in the first half, and the defense will come up with a few key takeaways in the second half to hold on.

Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Line

Arizona 27, Miami 24

Arizona -4.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

