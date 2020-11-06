Memphis vs USF Prediction, Game Preview

Memphis vs USF prediction and game preview.

Memphis vs USF Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 12:00

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Memphis (3-2) vs USF (1-5) Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

Score just a little bit and it should be enough.

USF has been better at times, and the offense was able to push East Carolina and Temple, but the overall talent and pop aren’t there to keep up if Memphis goes Memphis.

The Tigers were stuffed by Cincinnati last week and the still mangled 316 passing yards. USF gives up yards however you want to take them. It has given up 200 rushing yards or more for times in the six games and has been awful in the secondary over the last three games.

Why USF Will Win

Can the Bulls take the ball away enough to matter?

The didn’t generate a takeaway in the first two games, and then the team started to get more aggressive and forced a ton of mistakes with 13 takeaways in the last four games.

The defense all the way around hasn’t been strong enough, but the secondary hasn’t been bad at times. It needs to generate just enough third down stops to keep the game from getting out of hand, and the line has to generate the type of pressure that Cincinnati did last week to stuff Memphis for just five yards on the ground.

What’s Going To Happen

Memphis will quickly bounce back from debacle against the Bearcats. The team is 3-0 at home, 0-2 on the road, and now it gets to enjoy the Liberty Bowl again.

Yeah, USF managed to come up with two more more takeaways in the last four games, and they still lost three of the dates by double-digits.

The Tigers will get up fast, USF will start making mistakes, and it’ll all spiral out of control from there.

Memphis vs USF Prediction, Line

Memphis 44, USC 20

Memphis -18, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

