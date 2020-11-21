Memphis vs Stephen F. Austin Prediction, Game Preview

Memphis vs Stephen F. Austin prediction and game preview.

Memphis vs Stephen F. Austin Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Network: ESPN+

Memphis (4-2) vs Stephen F. Austin (6-3) Game Preview

Why Stephen F. Austin Will Win

The Lumberjacks are on fire.

After dropping the first three games on the road to FBS teams, they’ve ripped through their last six against the FCSers, with Trae Self and the passing game rolling with a whole slew of big plays. The D is doing its part, holding teams to seven points or fewer in each of the last three games and four of the last six.

The Lumberjack run defense isn’t a rock, but it has done a better job of holding up. Now it gets a Tiger ground game that all of a sudden stopped, failing to hit 100 yards in either of its last two games after doing a great job in the first month. But …

Why Memphis Will Win

Yeah, there’s a difference between beating up on the FCS world and beating the FBS teams. It’s not like SFA was losing to Alabama and Clemson, getting dropped by UTEP, UTSA and SMU. Not only did the Lumberjacks lose, but they failed to come within double-digits in any of the three games and got trucked by SMU 50-7.

Here’s where the Memphis passing game gets to eat … again.

Yeah, the running game hasn’t been great over the last few weeks, but the offense was busy throwing for 437 yards in the win over USF to make it four straight games with over 300 yards and over 280 in all six.

What’s Going To Happen

Stephen F. Austin will be plucky, and it’ll put up some points against the mediocre Memphis defense, but Brady White and the passing game will have this put away by halftime.

Memphis vs Stephen F. Austin Prediction, Line

Memphis 48, Stephen F. Austin 14

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

