Memphis vs Navy Prediction, Game Preview

Memphis vs Navy prediction and game preview.

Memphis vs Navy Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Network: CBS Sports Network

Memphis (5-2) vs Navy (3-4) Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

The punting game is outstanding.

Memphis might be known for its high-powered offense that’s second in the AAC and tenth in the nation in total offense – it has the balance and versatility to do a little of anything it needs to do – but in a game like this, being able to tilt the field is a huge deal.

The run defense has enough good parts to handle the one-dimensional Midshipmen without getting rolled over, but it’s Adam Williams who needs to be the real star. The junior averages 44 yards per kick for the AAC’s best punting game, and Navy is just okay at returning kicks.

Memphis can score immediately. Navy has to be methodical.

Why Navy Will Win

Too many teams don’t commit to the run against Memphis because they can’t. Either they can’t do it well enough, or the game gets out of hand and they have to get throwing to keep up.

Even with the Tiger offense rocking and rolling, the defense keeps having problems putting games away. It’s getting the job done, but the D is one of the worst in the conference allowing 477 yards per game – and that’s after having no problems with the anemic USF and Stephen F. Austin offenses over the last few weeks.

The Navy offense isn’t just about running now – it’s been able to throw for over 200 yards in each of the last two games and it’s showing more balance than it had in years, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Navy doesn’t have the horses.

The program rocks and rolls when the running game is crushing everyone, and it’s not. It’s okay, but it’s not coming up with enough big plays and it’s not dominating the time of possession battle.

Navy is 3-0 this year when it runs for 200 yards, and 0-4 when it doesn’t. For all of the problems on the Memphis D, the run defense hasn’t been all that bad. It had issues with the Cincinnati ground game, but everyone does.

No one else has hit 200 on the Tigers.

Memphis vs Navy Prediction, Line

Memphis 40, Navy 31

Memphis -13.5, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

