Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Marshall vs Middle Tennessee prediction and game preview.

Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Joan C Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

Network: CBS Sports Network

Marshall (6-0) vs Middle Tennessee (2-5) Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The team is playing better.

It’s still a lost year for a program that should be in the Conference USA title hunt every season, but it won two of its last three games with the passing game that’s clicking just enough to overcome a slew of defensive issues, especially against the run.

Most importantly, the turnover problem slowed. Oh, there are still mistakes – four giveaways in the last three games – but it’s not nearly as bad as it was over the first part of the season. Best of all, the defense has gotten more aggressive, the pass rush is terrific, and the six takeaways over the last two weeks are a big deal. However …

Why Marshall Will Win

The run defense isn’t even close.

The defensive line might be decent at getting into the backfield from time to time, but it got obliterated for 462 rushing yards against North Texas and allowed 240 or more on the ground in four of the seven games.

Marshall is happy to keep it on the ground if everything is working.

The defense isn’t going to get gouged, so as long as there aren’t any major turnover issues, and as long as the rushing attack can average over five yards per carry – which it will – this should be a walk in the park.

What’s Going To Happen

The Marshall pass rush has been unbelievable, and the run defense has been suffocating. The Herd lead the nation against the run – they haven’t allowed 100 yards so far – and that’s not going to change after this weekend.

Middle Tennessee will try bombing away, but that’s when the mistakes will start to come. Yes, the offense has been better, but that’s because it hasn’t faced a defense close to this strong.

Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

Marshall 48, Middle Tennessee 17

Marshall -23.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

