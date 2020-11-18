MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 11-0, ATS: 9-3, Point Total: 4-8
Tuesday, November 17
Buffalo at Bowling Green
Line: Buffalo -31.5, o/u: 59.5
Prediction: Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 30
Final Score: Buffalo 42, Bowling Green 17
Akron at Kent State
Line: Kent State -24, o/u: 57.5
Prediction: Kent State 52, Akron 17
Final Score: Kent State 69, Akron 35
Wednesday, November 18
Toledo at Eastern Michigan
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Toledo -7, o/u: 60.5
Western Michigan at Central Michigan
7:00 ESPN2
Line: Central Michigan -2, o/u: 60.5
Northern Illinois at Ball State
7:00 ESPN News
Line: Ball State -14.5, o/u: 60.5
Ohio at Miami University
Canceled