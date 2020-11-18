MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

MAC

MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

By November 17, 2020 8:22 pm

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 11-0, ATS: 9-3, Point Total: 4-8

Tuesday, November 17

Buffalo at Bowling Green

Line: Buffalo -31.5, o/u: 59.5
Prediction: Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 30
Final Score: Buffalo 42, Bowling Green 17

Akron at Kent State

Line: Kent State -24, o/u: 57.5
Prediction: Kent State 52, Akron 17
Final Score: Kent State 69, Akron 35

Wednesday, November 18

Toledo at Eastern Michigan

7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Toledo -7, o/u: 60.5

Western Michigan at Central Michigan

7:00 ESPN2
Line: Central Michigan -2, o/u: 60.5

Northern Illinois at Ball State

7:00 ESPN News
Line: Ball State -14.5, o/u: 60.5

Ohio at Miami University

Canceled

