MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 11-0, ATS: 9-3, Point Total: 4-8

Tuesday, November 17

Line: Buffalo -31.5, o/u: 59.5

Prediction: Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 30

Final Score: Buffalo 42, Bowling Green 17

Line: Kent State -24, o/u: 57.5

Prediction: Kent State 52, Akron 17

Final Score: Kent State 69, Akron 35

Wednesday, November 18

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Toledo -7, o/u: 60.5

7:00 ESPN2

Line: Central Michigan -2, o/u: 60.5

7:00 ESPN News

Line: Ball State -14.5, o/u: 60.5

– Bet on the MAC at BetMGM

Ohio at Miami University

Canceled