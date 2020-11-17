MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

By CollegeFootballNews.com | November 17, 2020 2:34 am

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 11-0, ATS: 9-3, Point Total: 4-8

Tuesday, November 17

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Buffalo -31.5, o/u: 59.5

8:00 ESPN

Line: Kent State -24, o/u: 57.5

Wednesday, November 18

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Toledo -7, o/u: 60.5

7:00 ESPN2

Line: Central Michigan -2, o/u: 60.5

7:00 ESPN News

Line: Ball State -14.5, o/u: 60.5

Ohio at Miami University

Canceled