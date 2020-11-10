MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 6-0, ATS: 6-0, Point Total: 1-5

– Bet on MAC football at BetMGM

Tuesday, November 10

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Ohio -27.5, o/u: 57

7:30 ESPN2

Line: Kent State -20.5, o/u: 55.5

8:00 ESPN

Line: Buffalo -9.5, o/u: 57

Wednesday, November 11

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Ball State -9, o/u: 60.5

8:00 ESPN

Line: Western Michigan -2.5, o/u: 59.5

8:00 ESPNU

Line: Central Michigan -7.5, o/u: 58