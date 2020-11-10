MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

MAC

MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

By November 10, 2020 1:25 pm

By |

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 6-0, ATS: 6-0, Point Total: 1-5

– Bet on MAC football at BetMGM

Tuesday, November 10

Akron at Ohio

7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Ohio -27.5, o/u: 57

Kent State at Bowling Green

7:30 ESPN2
Line: Kent State -20.5, o/u: 55.5

Miami University at Buffalo

8:00 ESPN
Line: Buffalo -9.5, o/u: 57

– Bet on MAC football at BetMGM

Wednesday, November 11

Eastern Michigan at Ball State

7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Ball State -9, o/u: 60.5

Toledo at Western Michigan

8:00 ESPN
Line: Western Michigan -2.5, o/u: 59.5

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

8:00 ESPNU
Line: Central Michigan -7.5, o/u: 58

, , , , , , , , , , Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, CFN, Eastern Michigan, Fearless Predictions, Kent State, MAC, MAC, Miami University, News, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Schedules, Teams Conferences, Toledo, Week 11, Western Michigan

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home