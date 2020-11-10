MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 6-0, ATS: 6-0, Point Total: 1-5
– Bet on MAC football at BetMGM
Tuesday, November 10
Akron at Ohio
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Ohio -27.5, o/u: 57
Kent State at Bowling Green
7:30 ESPN2
Line: Kent State -20.5, o/u: 55.5
Miami University at Buffalo
8:00 ESPN
Line: Buffalo -9.5, o/u: 57
– Bet on MAC football at BetMGM
Wednesday, November 11
Eastern Michigan at Ball State
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Ball State -9, o/u: 60.5
Toledo at Western Michigan
8:00 ESPN
Line: Western Michigan -2.5, o/u: 59.5
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
8:00 ESPNU
Line: Central Michigan -7.5, o/u: 58