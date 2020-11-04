MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0
– Bet on MAC football at BetMGM
Wednesday, November 4
Eastern Michigan at Kent State
6:00 ESPN+
Line: Kent State -6, o/u: 62
Western Michigan at Akron
6:00 ESPN3
Line: Western Michigan -17.5, o/u: 54
Buffalo at Northern Illinois
7:00 ESPN2
Line: Buffalo -13.5, o/u: 52
Ohio at Central Michigan
7:00 ESPN
Line: Central Michigan -1, o/u: 60.5
Ball State at Miami University
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Miami University -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Bowling Green at Toledo
8:00 ESPNU
Line: Toledo -19, o/u: 62.5