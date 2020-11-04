MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Wednesday, November 4

Eastern Michigan at Kent State

6:00 ESPN+
Line: Kent State -6, o/u: 62

Western Michigan at Akron

6:00 ESPN3
Line: Western Michigan -17.5, o/u: 54

Buffalo at Northern Illinois

7:00 ESPN2
Line: Buffalo -13.5, o/u: 52

Ohio at Central Michigan

7:00 ESPN
Line: Central Michigan -1, o/u: 60.5

Ball State at Miami University

7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Miami University -3.5, o/u: 54.5

Bowling Green at Toledo

8:00 ESPNU
Line: Toledo -19, o/u: 62.5

