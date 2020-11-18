LSU vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs Arkansas prediction and game preview.

LSU vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

LSU (2-3) vs Arkansas (3-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why LSU Will Win

Arkansas is vastly improved from the disaster of the last few years, but there are still glaring holes that need fixing over the rest of the season, if not next year, too.

The offensive line isn’t keeping anyone out of the backfield. The skill parts have been able to function, but anyone with a halfway decent pass rush is able to live behind the line and slow things down against an attack that stinks on third downs and is last in the SEC in time of possession.

For all of its faults, LSU leads the conference in tackles for loss with a steady enough pass rush to be a problem. The overall defense might be struggling, but the front line is disruptive.

Why Arkansas Will Win

LSU is just freaking weird.

There’s still more than enough talent to be decent, but everyone left the party and what’s left is a whole mess of parts that just aren’t coming together and clicking.

QB Myles Brennan is likely out for the year, but TJ Finley has big-time upside to build around. He needs time to work, he needs a running game to help the cause, and the entire offense needs the defense to stop getting bombed on so there’s not so much pressure.

How many times did Arkansas throw for over 200 yards last year? A bunch, but it was all in September – the O failed to get there over the last seven games. This year’s offense has yet to throw for fewer than 200.

Feleipe Franks been terrific, the defense is taking the ball away as well as any team in the conference, and unlike LSU, the parts are meshing just well enough to be competitive against everyone but the Floridas and Georgias of the world.

2020 LSU isn’t in that world.

What’s Going To Happen

Last year LSU was favored by over 40 points against the Hogs, and now …

The game against Alabama last week didn’t happen, and it didn’t matter.

LSU’s offense will work well enough to make this a fun shootout, but Arkansas is getting back head coach Sam Pittman, it’s been good at home, and it’ll come up with the late rally to pull this off. Franks will be the difference – he won’t make the mistakes that LSU’s backfield will.

– CFN Experts Picks, Predictions: Week 12

LSU vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Arkansas 41, LSU 38

Bet on LSU vs Arkansas with BetMGM

LSU -2.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend. Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!