Louisiana vs ULM Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana vs ULM prediction and game preview.

Louisiana vs ULM Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA

Network: ESPN3

Louisiana (7-1) vs ULM (0-8) Game Preview

Why Louisiana Will Win

The balance of the offense has been there throughout the season, the offensive line continues to be outstanding, and the secondary isn’t allowing much of anything against the mediocre passing games.

The giant rushing numbers might not be there as expected, but the O is good for over 200 yards per game. Now there’s no reason to get too crazy about it – the ULM run defense is having problems.

There’s not enough pressure in the backfield from the Warhawks for a run defense’s that allowed 220 yards or more in five of the last seven games.

Why ULM Will Win

The offense showed a spark of life last week with one of the best passing games of the season. The Warhawks might have lost 52-34 to Georgia State, and they might have been bombing away to try keeping up, but they Jeremy Hunt stepped in and threw for 339 yards and three scores in his first real meaningful time.

The Ragin’ Cajun pass defense hasn’t been bad, but it can be thrown on if the pass rush isn’t working. The ULM offensive line hasn’t been totally awful – at least compared to the rest of the team’s problems – and Louisiana doesn’t have much of a pass rush to worry about.

What’s Going To Happen

The rivalry aspect matters, the final home game for ULM matters, Senior Day matters, and the ability to make the season with a shocking win over that team from down the road a few hundred miles matters.

It’s been a miserable season or ULM – it’s the only team with more than four games under its belt to not win a game – but it’s not going to happen here.

Even with Louisiana head coach Billy Napier testing positive, and even though the team wasn’t quite as sharp offensively as it should’ve been last week, everything will click in an easy win.

Louisiana vs ULM Prediction, Line

Louisiana 40, ULM 13

Louisiana -28.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

