Louisiana vs South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana vs South Alabama prediction and game preview.

Louisiana vs South Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Louisiana (6-1) vs South Alabama (3-4) Game Preview

Why South Alabama Will Win

The Jaguars might be sputtering offensively lately, but the defense hasn’t been bad. It’s not getting into the backfield enough, but overall it’s doing a nice job of not breaking after bending.

Coastal Carolina was able to rumble however it wanted to, but USA only allowed 23 points – it held up, but the O didn’t help.

The defensive front is just active enough overall against the run, the linebacking corps is solid, and getting off the field with third down stops isn’t an issue. The D has to keep the team alive because …

Why Louisiana Will Win

The South Alabama O has stopped.

The ground game hasn’t hit 100 yards in each of the last two games and has yet to get past 170 yards on the season. The passing attack is okay, but it’s not explosive enough to make up for the inability to run.

Louisiana’s offense has put up over 1,000 yards combined in the last two games with the balance continuing from the start of the Sun Belt season. Combine the running game with the defense that’s taking the ball away in bunches, and there shouldn’t be an issue if the team gets up early.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be more of a grind than the Ragin’ Cajuns might like, but it’ll be a good, tough win.

South Alabama’s defense will fight the good fight, but the offense won’t be able to take advantage of its opportunities. Louisiana will get up in the first quarter and won’t lose the lead, but it’ll have to battle for a full four quarters.

Louisiana vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

Louisiana 27, South Alabama 17

Louisiana -15.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

